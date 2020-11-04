Alex Eala through to second round in Women's pro tourney in Spain

MANILA, Philippines — After her historic finish in the French Open Juniors tournament, Alex Eala is also making moves in the women's pro circuit.

Currently competing in an ITF women's tournament in Castellon, Spain, Eala scored an upset over 24-year-old home bet Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-1, 7-6 in the first round to get through to the second round.

This marks her second victory in the women's circuit after also reaching the second round in a pro tournament in Monastir, Tunisia last March.

The 15-year-old will have a much younger opponent in the second round of the tournament in Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva.

The 17-year-old clinched an upset over third-seeded Alice Rame of France in the first round of the tournament.

Eala will hope to outplay the WTA World No. 691 in their clash to reach her first-ever quarterfinals in the pro circuit.