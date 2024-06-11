Strong finish nets Ardina share of 27th

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer at Seaview Bay Course on June 07, 2024 in Galloway,

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina closed out with a two-under 69 to finish in a tie for 27th in the Shoprite LPGA Classic ruled by Sweden’s Linnea Strom in epic come-from-behind fashion Sunday in Galloway, New Jersey.

Ardina, the only Filipina left standing in the 54-hole event with the exit of Bianca Pagdanganan, Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso and Clariss Guce, leaned on her impressive driving and putting skills to fire nines of 34-35 and leap 10 notches in the final standings at six-under 207.

The ICTSI-backed ace had a solid 235-yard drive and hit all but two fairways at the Seaview Bay Course. Though she missed regulation eight times, she made up for it by finishing her round with 25 putts.

Ardina, who birdied Nos. 3 and 9 and offset a bogey mishap on the par-3 15th with a birdie on the 18th, earned $12,687 (around P746,000) for this placing.

Meanwhile, after barely making the 36-hole cut, Strom blew the opposition away with a flawless tournament-record 11-under 60 spiked by an eagle and nine birdies.