MVP Group to air Paris Olympics action

The MVP Group of Companies will deliver multi-platform broadcast of the coming Paris Olympics. Shown during the launch are (from left) Sienna Olaso (FVP/head, Channel Management and Programming of Cignal TV), Gerard Milan (CRO, Cignal TV), Guido Zaballero (president and CEO, TV5), Kristine A. Go (SVP, Smart Communications Inc.) and Jude Turcuato (FVP, Head of Sports Marketing of PLDT/Smart).

MANILA, Philippines — In service to flag and country, the MVP Group’s telecommunication and media arms in Cignal TV, Smart, PLDT, Meralco, mWell and MediaQuest are joining forces in a commitment to deliver straight to Filipino sports fans the showing and exploits of Filipino athletes in the Paris Olympics.

“The DNA of this group, the MVP Group of Companies is really sports,” said Cignal TV’s channel management head Sienna Olaso in yesterday’s media briefer at Cignal’s office in Mandaluyong.

“Nasa puso ng MVP Group ang pagdadala ng greatest sporting events in the world,” added Olaso.

Also gracing the presscon were TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero, Cignal TV chief revenue officer Gerald Milan, Smart senior vice president Kristine Go and Jude Turcuato, MVP Sports head of marketing.

Filipinos will get to watch the greatest sports show on earth via TV5, RPTV and on other platforms like Smart Sports, Puso Pilipinas’s social media pages and even PLDT if one is a subscriber. Premium subscribers can also follow Olympic actions on Cignal and two pay-per-views of pop-up channels.

The group’s commitment was evidenced by their full coverage of several major international sporting spectacles like last year’s FIBA World Cup as well as the 2021 Tokyo Games where weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz captured the country’s maiden Olympic gold medal.

Olaso admitted the task of bringing the Filipino Olympians’ exploits to the viewers isn’t easy.

But things became possible on the full support of the big boss himself – sportsman/businessman Manny V. Pangilinan.

“We really thank the chairman, because of him, we have been doing this. And it’s an obligation to the Filipino people,” said Olaso.