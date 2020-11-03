NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Delos Santos continues to wreak havoc with 19th online karate gold
James delos Santos
Delos Santos continues to wreak havoc with 19th online karate gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino James delos Santos sustained his juggernaut in the world online karate circuit and topped the e-Champions Trophy World Series on Tuesday to hike his total to 19 gold medals.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outclassed Silvio Cerone-Biagioni of South Africa, 25.2-23.7, in sealing another tournament victory in 34 competitions since he started joining online events last March.

The recent feat by the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, who bested Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 24.8-24.3, in the semifinals, should further keep his foothold as World No. 1.

And it appeared like he has no plans of slowing down.

“There are 12 tournaments for this month and also for the Christmas season and I’m planning to join all that, which means I will not be having a holiday break,” said delos Santos.

In the finals, Delos Santos said he did everything for 30 minutes because the mall they are going to use as venue decided to close early as preventive measure against Tropical Storm Rolly.

“We basically had around 30 minutes to finish everything. Because of the possibility of a brown out due to the typhoon, we rushed back home and upload our videos,” said delos Santos.

“Even with the circumstances, I was able to win the finals and bring home my 19th gold,” he added.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Having already pegged Ormoc City's John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) as his next target, Inoue kept his two belts in emphatic...
Sports
fbfb
PBA smorgasbord
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Denied an outright quarterfinals seat last week, pacesetting TNT takes another shot at the playoffs as it joins seven other...
Sports
fbfb
Make no Bones about it
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Former WBA superbantamweight champion Clarence (Bones) Adams took over training WBO bantamweight titleholder Johnriel Casimero in Las Vegas from Nonoy Neri, who flew back home last July, and was the Ormoc City brawler’s...
Sports
fbfb
Futsal legend Vic Hermans to develop Philippine futsal
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Victor Jacobus Hermans, the legendary Dutch national futsal team player and multi-titled national coach, has agreed to help...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos continues to wreak havoc with 19th online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino James delos Santos sustained his juggernaut in the world online karate circuit and topped the e-Champions Trophy...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Yuka Saso gains, Bianca Pagdanganan slips in golf world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso moved one rung up to No. 73 in the world rankings, while Bianca Pagdanganan slipped one spot to No. 152.
Sports
fbfb
Jolas wants to ride his bicycle
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa holds the distinction inside the PBA bubble as the only participant to have brought his...
Sports
fbfb
Saso face-to-face with Japanese ace
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
More than going all-out for redemption following an LPGA of Japan Tour misfortune of missing the cut for the first time, rookie...
Sports
fbfb
PSA Forum
15 hours ago
Clint Aranas, who is challenging Rep. Abraham Tolentino for the presidency of the Philippine Olympic Committee, will be the...
Sports
fbfb
Mad dash to playoffs
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
With 12 games postponed to re-establish safety protocols in the Clark bubble, the PBA is geared to adjust the remaining nine...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with