Dwyane Wade, Naomi Osaka, athletes dress up for Halloween
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was among the biggest names in sports to dress up this Halloween
Instagram/Gabrielle Union-Wade
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Every year on Halloween, a number of elite athletes trade their usual jerseys and athletic wear for fun and creative costumes.

Though limited because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these sports figures didn't fall short in celebrating the yearly tradition.

Here are some of the best from sports' biggest starts this Halloween 2020:

Dwyane Wade may be a three-time NBA champion, but you can add "Best in Costume" to his list of accolades with a creative collaborative costume with him and his family.

Joined by his wife Gabrielle Union and two of his children, the Wade family made themselves into one of America's favorite snacks — S'mores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wade and his daughter Zaya were the two crackers while his wife Gabrielle dressed up as a hershey bar and his youngest daughter Kaavia was a cute and fluffy marshmallow.

Another NBA star who came out to celebrate Halloween with the whole family was Russell Westbrook who dressed up as Sesame's Street's Elmo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Westbrook's spouse Nina matched with the Rockets guard as Cookie Monster while their son and two daughters dressed up as Woody from Toy Story and Disney's Moana.

His Rockets' teammate Jeff Green also joined in on the Disney theme with a Toy Story-inspired group costume with his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Green took out a Mr. Potato Head fit while his wife Stephanie was Mrs. Potato Head.

Their two daughters were dolled up as female versions of Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs decided to be in touch with his pop culture side with a nod to 1996 movie The Nutty Professor.

DeRozan dressed up as Sherman Klump, originally portrayed by Eddie Murphy in the feature film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naomi Osaka, on her part, tapped in with her inner child with a flashback to early 2000s cartoons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The three-time Grand Slam champion dressed up as Number 5 from the Cartoon Network's Codename: Kids Next Door.

