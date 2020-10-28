NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
Eduard Folayang says "no" to retirement talks
ONE Championship
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang is responding with a loud and clear "no" to questions regarding his retirement.

The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion, already at 35-years-old, has long been considered close to hanging up his gloves.

But if the Baguio-based fighter is to be asked, he is in no way near the end of his career.

"I know there are a lot of people who think I should retire... That's understandable. But the word retirement is not yet in my vocabulary," said Folayang.

"I believe there is still a lot of potential to be unleashed," he added.

The fighter out of famed stable Team Lakay has to prove himself though, having lost three of his last four outings in ONE Championship.

Folayang is therefore faced with a must-win situation in ONE: Inside The Matrix on Friday, where he will face a much younger foe in Australia's Antonio Caruso.

Instead of looking at his struggles negatively, the Team Lakays stalwart believes he can flip those adversities to advantages against Caruso.

"I'm constantly learning even at this age. We have a saying in Team Lakay, 'you win or you learn'. This means I am constantly getting better with every fight," said Folayang.

Though critics may be already counting Folayang out because of his age and already lengthy career, no less than ONE Championship's head honcho Chatri Sityodtong believes that Folayang still has a lot left in the tank.

"I think there's many times in the last few years where Eduard Folayang was written off by some of the haters but the truth is he's still very fresh and very strong and very athletic and very intelligent," said Sityodtong.

Folayang will try to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level when he clashes with Caruso on Friday in Singapore.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain...
Sports
fbfb
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion, already at 35-years-old, has long been considered close to hanging up...
Sports
fbfb
Randy Villanueva, 45
By Joey Villar | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Randy Villanueva, former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association, passed away last Monday due to heart attack.
Sports
fbfb
Magramo endures quarantine
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Giemel Magramo isn’t allowed to leave the Grand Palace Hotel, where he is quarantined, until two days before his fight against unbeaten Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PFL kicks off season after delay
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Initially slated to begin last Sunday, the PFL was forced to wait a few days due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Quinta...
Sports
fbfb
LPGA Tour: Pagdanganan ‘whacks it’ like no other
11 hours ago
There’s a new young Asian talent to follow on the LPGA Tour, and for a change she’s not South Korean, Japanese...
Sports
fbfb
Alaska pulls out an ace
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Alaska recovered from a sluggish first half and outsteadied Terrafirma in a tight race to the finish, 99-96, to get back on...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga stays hot in President’s Cup
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Joshua Munzon came through with a clutch performance as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City routed Sarangani, 21-13,...
Sports
fbfb
‘The Beast’ one proud Lola’s boy
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Calvin Abueva’s much-awaited return to action turned out to be a big hit among PBA fans last Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with