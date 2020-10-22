Eduard Folayang keen on continuing MMA career amid retirement talks

MANILA, Philippines – Eduard "Landslide" Folayang believes he has got a lot left in the tank in his mixed martial arts career.

This despite facing adversity in his recent fights, losing three of his last four trips inside the ONE Circle.

The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion now at 35 says he simply takes things one day at a time and isn't mulling over hanging up his gloves just yet.

"I'm not even thinking about how long I have left to compete. It's not on my mind right now," said Folayang.

The fighter out of Baguio-based Team Lakay has zeroed in on his upcoming bout against Australian Antonio Caruso in ONE: Inside The Matrix at the end of the month in Singapore.

This will be a chance to get back on his feet after suffering a loss earlier this year in his last outing against Pieter Buist in January here in Manila.

"The only thing I'm focused on is October 30... I want to accomplish the mission and take home the victory," he said.

Many critics have said that the 35-year-old's clash with Caruso may be his last if the former loses the fight, but Folayang isn't letting it affect his game.

"Critics will always be there, whether you're doing well or you're not. I just want to go in there and do my thing," he said.

"I've been in this game a long time and I know enough not to dwell on what my critics say. I think my performance in this event will speak for itself," he added.

Already in his 13th year as a pro in mixed martial arts, Folayang is eager to show he still has a lot left in the tank.

"It's just a matter of fixing mistakes and tightening up my game. I feel like I still have a lot left to offer the game," he said.

Folayang's clash with Caruso will be the second bout in ONE: Inside the Matrix that will feature four World Title bouts, headlined by ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight titlist Aung La N Sang defending his middleweight belt against Reinier de Ridder.

The event will be the promotion's first outside of Thailand since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced them into a months-long hiatus before returning in July.