Romeo leaves PBA bubble after injury
Terrence Romeo dislocated his shoulder during the Beermen's game against the TnT Tropang Giga on Friday
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 7:42pm

CLARK – Woes continued to pile up for defending champion San Miguel that is already missing the services of injured MVP June Mar Fajardo here in the PBA Bubble.

Terrence Romeo, one of the Beermen’s vital cogs, on Saturday left the bubble to seek full recovery in Manila following an unfortunate dislocated right shoulder injury in their 107-88 loss against TNT Tropang Giga.

The 2019 Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP is already out of the two-month 2020 Philippine Cup restart, according to coach Leo Austria, as his recovery will take 6-8 weeks.

Romeo suffered the unlucky injury from a collision with Ryan Reyes in the second quarter and was immediately brought to the nearby Medical City.

He returned to the bubble late Friday night with an arm sling before being checked by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas Saturday morning.

“I think the chance is still there for us but it will be tough,” said Austria.

