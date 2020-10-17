Romeo injury adds to Beermen's woes in PBA bubble

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:30 a.m.) — The misfortunes continue for the six-peat-seeking San Miguel Beermen in the PBA bubble.

Losing their first two assignments in the bubble, an injury to 2019 Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP Terrence Romeo steered things for the worse for Leo Austria and the Beermen.

A collision with TnT Tropang Giga's Ryan Reyes in the second quarter of their game on Friday resulted in a shoulder injury for Romeo.

The San Miguel guard needed to be brought to a hospital in Clark during the game.

Romeo had 11 points prior to the injury.

Per The STAR's John Bryan Ulanday Romeo will miss six to eight weeks due to his injury and the Beermen will need to adjust further — already missing the services of six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo's absence has been starkingly apparent in the PBA bubble, with the Beermen sporting a 1-2 record — their only win coming from their first game of the conference back in March.

It became especially obvious during their game against TnT, where big man Poy Erram imposed his will on the Beermen.

Erram had a career-high 27 points on nine-of-nine field goal shooting. He also grabbed 15 boards in a dominant game against the foul-riddled Mo Tautuaa of the Beermen.

San Miguel hopes to bounce back and log their first victory in the bubble on Monday when they face Columbian Dyip.