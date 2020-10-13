NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
FEU to host free online chess seminar
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University will continue to hold free online chess lessons set on October 24 with an aim of empowering the youth especially those oozing with potential but are financially challenged.

Made possible by FEU chairman Aurelio Montinola III and assisted by athletics director Mark Molina, the long webinar via Zoom, which has a morning and afternoon session, is open to all boys and girls aged 11 to 17 years old.

No less than Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre and national women’s team and FEU coach GM Jayson Gonzales will be one among the many top masters who will train, help participants improve their game.

“Helping the development of chess among young people especially the low income or less fortunate families is the main objective and mission of the program,” said Gonzales.

Janelle Mae Frayna, an FEU alumna and the country’s first and only Woman GM, is also among the trainers that also include International Masters Paulo Bersamina and Jerad Docena and Woman FIDE Master Michelle Yaon.

“To quote Benjamin Franklin, ‘chess teaches foresight, by having to plan ahead; vigilance, by having to keep watch over the whole chess board; caution, by having to restrain ourselves from making hasty moves; and finally, we learn from chess the greatest maxim in life – that even when everything seems to be going badly for us we should not lose heart, but always hoping for a change for the better, steadfastly continue searching for the solutions to our problems," said Gonzales.

To register, kindly fill-out the link below: https://forms.gle/KuaCEqNTAkRMTEJP6 or please message FEU Chess Team’s official Facebook Page.

