LeBron James 'pissed off' about MVP snub

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was not pleased with the result of the Most Valuable Player race.

Speaking to media after their Game One victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), James did not mince his words on how he felt.

"Pissed me off. That's my true answer," James said.

The result of the MVP race gave Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo his second consecutive MVP plum.

Antetokounmpo took a landslide victory over James, taking 85 out of the possible 101 votes for first place.

James took the rest of the other first place votes with 16 to his name.

Not getting more votes seemed to peeve the four-time MVP winner and once again made his thoughts known on social media.

"16 out of 101! Ok Cool! I got y'all," wrote James.

James finished second in the MVP race for the fourth time in his career, this being his closest second-place finish with only 209 MVP voting points separating him and Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo finished with 962 ponts while James tallied 753.