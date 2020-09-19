Lakers humble Nuggets in Game One blowout win

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers gave a rude welcome to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after a blowout win in Game One, 126-114, on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

A huge second quarter from the Lakers with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the bench due to foul trouble enabled the LA squad to run away with the win and lead the series, 1-0.

This is the first series in this year's playoffs that the Lakers were able to get the win in the first game of the series.

A well-rested Laker team made easy work of the Denver Nuggets who were fresh from two straight seven-game series.

The Nuggets actually had a good start to the game, and held a two-point lead at the end of the opening salvo, 38-36.

But they were outscored 34-21 in the second period to fall behind.

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers didn't relinquish the lead from the on and even led by as much as 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

Davis topscored for the Lakers with 37 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, James had an all-around game of 15 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Popoe chipped in with 18 points in the victory.

Jokic and Murray had identical 21 point outings in the losing effort.

Game Two is scheduled to tip off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).