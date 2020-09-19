Giannis Antetokounmpo named back-to-back MVP

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has claimed his second straight Most Valuable Player award, the league announced on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to a league-best record in the 2019-20 season of 56-17, claimed 85 of the possible 101 first-place votes to run away with the award.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James received the rest of the 16 first-place votes.

In games playes through March 11, before the league suspended play due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Antetokounmpo averaged the norms of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocks in 30.9 minutes of playing time.

He also averaged 54.7% shooting from the field in that period.

This season, Antetokoumpo was also selected to his fourth All-Star Game and was the captain of his squad for the second year in a row.

Apart from the MVP award, Antetokounmpo was also unanimously named to the All-NBA First Team along with James. He also won Defensive Player of the Year.

The Greek star is the third player to win both MVP and DPOY in the same year. Only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have also achieved the feat.

The NBA restart was not considered in the voting for the MVP and any of the other traditional end of season awards.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat in five games.