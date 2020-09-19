COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Giannis Antetokounmpo named back-to-back MVP
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 6: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 6, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Giannis Antetokounmpo named back-to-back MVP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has claimed his second straight Most Valuable Player award, the league announced on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to a league-best record in the 2019-20 season of 56-17, claimed 85 of the possible 101 first-place votes to run away with the award.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James received the rest of the 16 first-place votes.

In games playes through March 11, before the league suspended play due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Antetokounmpo averaged the norms of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocks in 30.9 minutes of playing time.

He also averaged 54.7% shooting from the field in that period.

This season, Antetokoumpo was also selected to his fourth All-Star Game and was the captain of his squad for the second year in a row.

Apart from the MVP award, Antetokounmpo was also unanimously named to the All-NBA First Team along with James. He also won Defensive Player of the Year. 

The Greek star is the third player to win both MVP and DPOY in the same year. Only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have also achieved the feat.

The NBA restart was not considered in the voting for the MVP and any of the other traditional end of season awards.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat in five games.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going...
Sports
fbfb
Heat escape Celtics for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jimmy Butler converted on two clutch free throws with 7.4 ticks remaining to give Miami the win.
Sports
fbfb
UST alumni, notable coaches want to head rescue mission for wounded Tigers
By Roy Luarca | 22 hours ago
Initially, the prime candidates to take over the spot vacated by Aldin Ayo were former Thomasians eager to repay University...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson stays with LPU as consultant
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Although Topex Robinson is set to take over the head coaching reins at Phoenix in the PBA, the Lyceum Pirates are maintaining...
Sports
fbfb
‘A gentleman’s agreement’
By Bill Velasco | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The NCAA supposedly has a standing internal agreement that none of their schools’ seniors basketball teams will hire former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo in the near future.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso fires 68, trails leader by three
By Dante Navarro | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Multi-titled Ai Suzuki is back with a bang, so did Player of the Year frontrunner Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
Saso cards 68, trails Taiwanese by 3 in Descente Ladies Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
Multi-titled Ai Suzuki is back with a bang, so did Player of the Year frontrunner Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women coach hopes for easing of FIBA’s passport rule
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The strict FIBA rule requires players to secure a passport before turning 16 to play as a local, which is applicable to the...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So seizes top spot in Saint Louis chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Two points behind world champion Magnus Carlsen entering the last two rounds, So, 26, turned it around by beating Armenian...
Sports
fbfb
Sherwood golf club insists it ‘played by the rules’
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
The Sherwood Golf and Country Club strongly denied it ever violated the IATF protocols on safety and health when it staged...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with