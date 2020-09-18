Heat escape Celtics for 2-0 lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat battled from as much as 17 points down to take Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals, 106-101, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jimmy Butler converted on two clutch free throws with 7.4 ticks remaining to give Miami the win.

After playing catch-up during most of the first half, the Heat used a huge third quarter run by Bam Adebayo to swing the game back in their favor.

They outscored the Boston Celtics 37-17 in the third period to lead at the end of the third, 84-77.

But the Celtics were able to get back into the game with a 12-5 run of their own to tie the game at 89 with 5:37 left.

Boston even led by as much as five, 94-85 in the final five minnutes of the game.

However, the Heat had one final run in their tank led by Goran Dragic and Butler's stingy defense to take the game back.

While a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown kept Boston in the game until the final buzzer, defensive stops and Butler's free throws put the nail on the coffin.

Dragic top-scored for the Heat with 25 points. He and five other teammates finished with double digits.

Adebayo tallied a double-double with 21 points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, three Celtics crossed the 20-point mark. Kemba Walker paced Boston on offense with 23 points, while Brown and Jayson Tatum chipped in 21 points each.