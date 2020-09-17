LeBron, Giannis headline 2020 All-NBA First Team

MANILA, Philippines — MVP candidates LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo and James received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.

With the accolade, Lakers star James set a new NBA record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing 15-time All-NBA Team selections Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, who was also named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was chosen to the All-NBA Team for the fourth time.

It is his second time to be included in the First Team.

Rounding up the All-NBA First Team is Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Congratulations to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team! ?? pic.twitter.com/rGYCKdjT8K — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2020

Harden and Davis have been selected to the All-NBA First Team for the sixth and fourth time, respectively.

Meanhwile, Doncic is making his All-NBA Team debut in just his second season.

The 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team is set! ???? pic.twitter.com/w6GIupXort — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2020

The All-NBA Second Team is made up of LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, OKC Thunder guard Chris Paul and former Most Improved Player of the Year Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Check out the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team! ???? pic.twitter.com/XCzNkfbOqd — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2020

For the All-NBA Third Team, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gubert, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Rockets' Russell Westbrook were named to the list.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11 before the season was stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The seeding games after the season restart in July and August, did not count toward voting for the All-NBA Team and any of the league's other end-of-season awards.