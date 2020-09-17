COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron, Giannis headline 2020 All-NBA First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and LeBron James were both unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team
AFP
LeBron, Giannis headline 2020 All-NBA First Team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — MVP candidates LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo and James received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.

With the accolade, Lakers star James set a new NBA record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing 15-time All-NBA Team selections Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, who was also named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was chosen to the All-NBA Team for the fourth time.

It is his second time to be included in the First Team.

Rounding up the All-NBA First Team is Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Harden and Davis have been selected to the All-NBA First Team for the sixth and fourth time, respectively.

Meanhwile, Doncic is making his All-NBA Team debut in just his second season.

The All-NBA Second Team is made up of LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, OKC Thunder guard Chris Paul and former Most Improved Player of the Year Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

For the All-NBA Third Team, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gubert, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Rockets' Russell Westbrook were named to the list.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11 before the season was stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The seeding games after the season restart in July and August, did not count toward voting for the All-NBA Team and any of the league's other end-of-season awards.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
Opener not an indication
By Joaquin Henson | September 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Miami got the drop on Boston in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the Florida bubble yesterday but the hair-raising 117-114 overtime win is no indication as to how the series will end. Openers aren’t...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker named ambassador for Rainbow Six World Cup
By Michelle Lojo | 21 hours ago
Interviewed by gaming company Ubisoft at the launch of the world cup during it's digital conference, Parker became invovled...
Sports
fbfb
Comeback Kings: Nuggets knock out Clippers in stunning Game 7
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
A 22-6 run in the third quarter by the Nuggets shifted the game's momentum to their side and kept their hold on the lead with...
Sports
fbfb
Cavite golf club breached IATF protocols?
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
A top golf club in Cavite was reported to have staged a tournament last weekend, drawing a huge field that far exceeded the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Nuggets gatecrash west finals vs Lakers
September 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Jamal Murray scored a game high 40 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple double as the Denver Nuggets stunned the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in game seven to reach their first Western Conference finals in 11 ye...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger braces for brutal Open at Winged Foot
September 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Tiger Woods returns to the US Open at Winged Foot this week with a score to settle against a course he regards as one of the three toughest in the world.
Sports
fbfb
Saso, Ueda duel up in Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
The Yuka Saso-Momoko Ueda duel is expected to generate interest when the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic fires off Friday in...
Sports
fbfb
Players back proposed PBA 'bubble'
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
PBA players are all-in for the pro league’s planned Philippine Cup resumption via bubble or semi bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Like other educational institutions, the Las Pinas-based school had taken the hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with