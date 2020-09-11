Recovered from coronavirus, Mark Striegl to make UFC debut in October

MANILA, Philippines — After beating the COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mark Striegl will finally have his much-awaited Ultimate Fighting Championship debut as he fights a cousin of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedobv on October 17.

Fully recovered from the global health malady, the 32-year-old Striegl has been scheduled to face Russian Said Nurmagomedov in the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie in a UFC fight island in Abu Dhabi.

Striegl, who won a SEAG sambo gold in Angeles City, Pampanga in December last year, was initially set to make his first UFC appearance against Timur Valiev in Las Vegas, Nevada last month but was replaced in the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19.

But he has since recovered and will finally get his chance.

Striegl is one of the country’s top mixed martial arts fighters, if not the best, with an impressive 18-2 (win-loss) record with one no-contest, and has been in the UFC radar for almost a decade now. He, however, chose to stay in Asia and fought in ONE Championship back in the day until UFC knocked on his door again.