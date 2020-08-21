UFC debut delayed as Mark Striegl tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines -- Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mark Striegl will have to wait for his chance at debuting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship because, according to sources, he had to be replaced at the last minute because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Striegl was scheduled to fight fellow debutant Timur Valiev in the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar set Sunday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada but the unfortunate development forced him to temporarily set this one aside.

Trevin Jones will fill in for Striegl, who captured a sambo SEAG gold in December last year.

Streigl is now in a safe place and healing up with hopes of finally getting his chance in the UFC where he signed a four-fight contract.

Striegl is one of the country’s top mixed martial arts fighters, if not the best, with an impressive 18-2 (win-loss) record with one no-contest and has been in the UFC's radar for almost a decade now.

He, however, chose to stay in Asia and fought in ONE Championship back in the day.

Then UFC recently knocked on his door and grabbed the golden chance to compete in one of the biggest MMA stages in the world.