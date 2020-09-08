Abando, Bataller, Paraiso join Letran

MANILA, Philippines — From España to Intramuros.

After bolting out of the embattled University of Santo Tomas lair, key players Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Brent Paraiso have found a new home in reigning NCAA champion Letran.

The three cagers, who left UST last week following the Sorsogon bubble controversy, sealed their transfer to the Intramuros-based squad over the weekend, a source confirmed to The STAR.

Abando, Bataller and Paraiso served as vital cogs in UST’s amazing UAAP Finals run last year when the team then under coach Aldin Ayo overcame the twice-to-beat UP Maroons in the Final Four, only to lose to Ateneo in the title series.

Ayo has also resigned from the UST squad as a result of the controversy.