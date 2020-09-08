COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Abando, Bataller, Paraiso join Letran
Rhenz Abando
STAR/File
Abando, Bataller, Paraiso join Letran
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - September 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — From España to Intramuros.

After bolting out of the embattled University of Santo Tomas lair, key players Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Brent Paraiso have found a new home in reigning NCAA champion Letran.

The three cagers, who left UST last week following the Sorsogon bubble controversy, sealed their transfer to the Intramuros-based squad over the weekend, a source confirmed to The STAR.

Abando, Bataller and Paraiso served as vital cogs in UST’s amazing UAAP Finals run last year when the team then under coach Aldin Ayo overcame the twice-to-beat UP Maroons in the Final Four, only to lose to Ateneo in the title series.

Ayo has also resigned from the UST squad as a result of the controversy.

RHENZ ABANDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'So sorry' Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting judge
9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball...
Sports
fbfb
Red-hot Paragua rules three online chess tourneys in a day
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
New York-based Grandmaster Mark Paragua went on a weekend tear as he topped three online tournaments, Sunday including the...
Sports
fbfb
Camp of UST’s Mark Nonoy meets with Adamson coach Franz Pumaren
1 day ago
Adding to an already-costly mass exodus from España, Nonoy's agent, Jax Chua, posted a photo of himself meeting with...
Sports
fbfb
Star karateka keen on becoming World No. 1
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
World No. 2 James “OJ” delos Santos is in a rush to get to the peak of the online karate world rankings.
Sports
fbfb
Falling in love with threes
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an old saying that someone too immersed in details loses sight of the big picture, that he can’t see the forest for the trees.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Delos Santos scores hat trick
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino James “OJ” delos Santos is determined to reach the top of online karate.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Machine Gun’ retires from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
PBA fans have seen the last of TNT KaTropa veteran MVP Kelly Williams.
Sports
fbfb
IATF gives college sports green light
By Olmin Leyba | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Collegiate athletes can resume training soon without getting entangled in a mess the controversial University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team got into.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Bucks stayin’ alive; Lakers equalize
September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Khris Middleton starred as the Milwaukee Bucks, their backs against the wall and star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured, beat the Miami Heat, 118-115, in overtime on Sunday to stay alive in the NBA playoffs.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Saso gears up for 1st JLPGA major win
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Now free of the pressure to deliver a record-equaling streak, Yuka Saso expects to get back into the groove in pursuit not...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with