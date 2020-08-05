Sports progress under COVID-19: Sports take backseat anew as lockdown tightens

MANILA, Philippines — It's back to hiatus for sports in the country as Metro Manila and nearby provinces shift back to Modified Enhanced Community (MECQ) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Days after receiving the final green light to resume practices, pro leagues like the PBA and the Philippine Football League will need to step back once more with the reverted quarantine.

Sports facilities like golf clubs have been shuttered close again until the lockdown eases once more.

MECQ guidelines prohibit the operation of gyms, fitness studios and other sports facilities; while only allowing limited outdoor activities like walks, jogging, running and biking.

Pro leagues around the country were gearing up to return to limited practices and plotting their "bubble" seasons before stricter lockdown was once again imposed.

The Games and Amusement Board already issued warnings for leagues to comply with the new quarantine rules or face sanctions.

Olympians and Olympic hopefuls will also have to delay their return to training until lockdown measures are eased again.

While the revert back to a stricter community quarantine delays the possible return of sports in the local scene, athletes and fans alike are willing to take one for the team with the health and safety of the whole country at stake.