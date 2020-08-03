COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The PBA board will decide in September yet whether it is pushing through the disrupted Season 45 or cancelling it altogether. The PFL, meanwhile, pushed back its targeted training sessions at the PFF National Training in Carmona to third week of August.
Released
Pro leagues call timeout on training too as Metro Manila reverts to MECQ
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – As the government granted exhausted medical frontliners’ request for a “timeout,” it has also hit the pause button on the gradual return of the PBA and other professional leagues.

President Duterte reverted Metro Manila and nearby areas to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for the next 14 days after medical groups called for stricter restrictions.

This effectively threw a wrench on the planned training restart of the PBA, Philippines Football League and Chooks to Go 3x3, which were all permitted to do small group physical conditioning and non-contact strength training under the more relaxed General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“With regard to the resumption of PBA, Chooks to Go 3x3 and PFL’s training, there will be a slight delay,” Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra said.

“But rest assured that GAB will take advantage of this temporary halt to prepare our stakeholders in order to ensure the safe return of activities related to professional sports.”

Based on the GAB-DOH-PSC Joint Administrative Order, “only individual sports or physical activities shall be allowed like outdoor walk, jogging, running or biking” in high risk areas (MECQ).

The PBA is readjusting its slate after initially setting swab testing for all the teams this week and targeting the actual non-scrimmage practices by August 10.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said he views it as a “short detour” and maintained the league is still on track for its hoped-for return to training and eventually resumption of play by mid-October.

“The government knows what is good for us and we conform with their orders. We will follow the guidelines and will wait for the next word from them regarding restrictions,” said Marcial.

“I look at it as a short detour and I’m optimistic we can get our teams back in the gym at the right time,” he added.

The PBA board will decide in September yet whether it is pushing through the disrupted Season 45 or cancelling it altogether.

The PFL, meanwhile, pushed back its targeted training sessions at the PFF National Training in Carmona to third week of August. Cavite is also under MECQ.

“PFF has already notified the PFL clubs of this development,” the federation said in a statement.
“The PFF exhorts everyone to observe best practices in combating COVID-19, cooperate with local and national health authorities and be safe and healthy during the ongoing state of public health emergency in the country,” it said.

Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3x3 Commissioner Eric Altamirano said there’s just a “slight delay” in the league’s testing and start of practices.”

PBA PFF PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas prospect Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American standout and Gilas Pilipinas prospect Remy Martin has pulled out from this year's NBA Draft to play his...
Sports
fbfb
PBA's Blackwater now known as 'Bossing'
By Charlie Flores | 7 hours ago
Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy revealed the change in moniker of the PBA team Saturday, a marketing strategy he thinks would...
Sports
fbfb
Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.
Sports
fbfb
Golf courses shut down under MECQ
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Golfers in at least five areas, including the NCR, stay off the fairways again for the next two weeks as President Duterte...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Kiwi Ken Tuffin assured of inclusion in Gilas program
4 hours ago
Filipino-Kiwi wingman Ken Tuffin will remain part of the Gilas Pilipinas program as originally planned after his FEU commitment...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Training further delayed for Filipino Olympic aspirants amid MECQ 
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Tokyo-qualified Filipino athletes and other Olympic hopefuls based in the country would have to wait a couple of weeks more...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pinay rider vying for historic Olympic berth
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
Mountain bike queen Ariana Dormitorio is bent on blazing a trail and becoming the first Pinay cyclist to make it to the ...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Westbrook, Harden rally Rockets over NBA-best Bucks
6 hours ago
Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and James Harden added 24 Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to rally the Houston Rockets over...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
What’s up with the NU Bulldogs?
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
One of the biggest stories in local sports in the last couple of days has been the high-profile transfers of National University...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Pagdanganan tops in driving, ties for 28th
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan made quite an impact in her LPGA Tour debut, emerging No. 1 in driving while finishing joint 28th with...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with