Composite photo shows pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio.
File
Training further delayed for Filipino Olympic aspirants amid MECQ 
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-qualified Filipino athletes and other Olympic hopefuls based in the country would have to wait a couple of weeks more before they will be given the go-signal to resume training.

The delay came after the government recently put the National Capital Region and nearby provinces under the stricter Modified Enhance Community Quarantine (MECQ) from General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in the next two weeks due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 positives.

“It will be status quo for now,” said Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The “Olympic athletes” was on the brink of getting the green light to train with the signing of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) by the Philippine Sports Commission, Department of Health and Games and Amusement Board a week ago.

But for health reasons, it might be wiser to delay it a bit.

“Health is still most important. We can wait, it’s just two weeks,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Gymnasts Caloy Yulo, who is in Japan, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is in Italy and locally based pugs Felix Marcial and Irish Magno have all claimed spots to the quadrennial games while 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, world champion female boxer Nesthy Petecio, skateboarder Margie Didal, taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez and karateka Junna Tsukii are hoping to join them there.

Already delayed by the tightening of quarantine guidelines are the pro-leagues like the PBA and Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League, which were supposed to resume practice August 12.

“It will be delayed,” said GAB chairman Abraham Mitra.

Chooks-to-Go 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano stressed they remained on target in opening their second season late September.

“The testing and start of practice were the only things that would be delayed,” said Altamirano.

