UAAP 'super seniors like Tots Carlos (L) and Kat Tolentino will still be eligible to play next year
Reports: UAAP 'super seniors' get eligibility extension
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – Student-athletes who were unable to complete their tournaments during the cancelled UAAP Season 82 will have one more shot at collegiate glory.

Per Spin.ph and Tiebreaker Times, the league's Board of Trustees approved the extension of eligibility for athletes who were unable to finish their events.

"Kumbaga may plus-one sila," Outgoing UAAP President Em Fernandez said.

Events that were unable to finish their respective tournaments due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic include volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis and 3x3 basketball.

This means athletes like Ateneo's Kat Tolentino, La Salle's Aduke Ogunsaya, UP's Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, and NU's Ricky Marcos and James Natividad will be eligible to play for one more year.

"Everybody will be given a chance, and last season won't be counted as a playing year for them," Fernandez said.

The UAAP will hold its Season 82 closing ceremony online on Saturday, July 25.

