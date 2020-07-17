S+A Channel signs off

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has started its retrenchment, starting with Sports + Action Channel, a week after its application for a new 25-year broadcast franchise was denied by the House of Representatives.

Also known as S+A, the network’s sports arm yesterday announced that it will cease operations.

“And so ends this journey. I made the painful announcement to our beloved sports team today. I’ve been on this road before and I can assure you, it is not something I will swear even on people I don’t like. It is heart-wrenchingly painful,” said ABS-CBN Integrated Sports chief Dino Laurena.

Affected employees include production crew, digital staff members, writers, editors, camera men, commentators and hosts.

Formerly named Studio 23, the S+A is home to several sports leagues like UAAP, NCAA, PVL and MPBL. ABS-CBN has existing contracts with NCAA and PVL while the deals with MPBL and UAAP had just lapsed last March and May, respectively.