COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Neil Etheridge (L), Stephan Schrock (C) and Phil Younghusband
Released
My 2010-2019 All-Azkals Team
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – I have keenly followed the fortunes and exploits of the Philippine men’s football national team since 2004 and it has been a treat to see how the Azkals, as the nationals are nicknamed, have grown since.

That the Azkals have moved from No. 195 in the FIFA rankings to No. 111 in May of 2018 says a lot. That’s 84 spots they jumped ahead. And they do not look to stop there.

Having followed the team and served as media officer for eight years, here are my personal selections for the Azkals’ All-Decade squad plus the seven substitutes (named to a proper match day roster).

Take note that the numbers I cite – caps and goals – are only from 2010-2019 including friendlies, and I also selected them for their impact.

Goalkeeper: Neil Etheridge. Manned the sticks for 59 matches.

Defenders
Simone Rota – 40 matches and scored 2 goals.
Juani Guirado – Shored up that defense post-2010. Played in 36 matches and scored one goal.
Amani Aguinaldo– Suited up for 38 matches. 
Daisuke Sato – 49 matches and gave the team speed up that left side. Scored three goals too.

Midfield 
James Younghusband – added some scoring sock from the midfield in addition to his slick passing. Scored 13 goals.

Stephan Schrock– The moment this Teutonic import hit the pitch, he made an impact. The fact that he is recognized as one of the best in Asia means something. Scored six thunderous goals for the country.

Chieffy Caligdong–Provided speed on the wings and scoring sock in which case he could score with either foot. He has scored some of the most dramatic goals in Azkals history. Knocked in 14 of his 16 goals in this decade. 

Patrick Reichelt – Greased lightning as well on the flanks. One of those who came up after the 2010 Suzuki Cup and made his presence felt especially during the Suzuki Cup. And he still does to this day. Has 10 goals to his name to go with 61 caps. After Phil Younghusband, no other played has had more caps since 2010.

Forwards 

Phil Younghusband – Easily the best ever to wear an Azkals jersey. So many highlights. From playing sick against Vietnam in 2010 where he scored the insurance goal to – there’s so much. Scored 49 international goals in this decade. The best ever.

Misagh Bahadoran – Exciting. Crafty. Damn good. He makes my list because he could play in the midfield or up front. Either way, he was a creative force. Has 56 caps and eight goals to his name during this span.

Reserves: Chris Greatwich, Roland Muller, Carli de Murga, Kevin Ingreso, Manny Ott, Iain Ramsay and Angel Guirado.

Head coach: Thomas Dooley (18-11-13). Led the Philippines to a semis berth in the 2014 Suzuki Cup as well as to its first Asian Cup. However, his side in the 2016 Suzuki Cup did not get out of the group stages. Nevertheless, that is the best record by any Philippines head coach.

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao son shows off rapping skills in song 'Pac-Man'
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 18-year-old recently turned heads on social media after gaining traction on a collaboration with fellow rapper Michael...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino artists' work featured in NBA's Vince Carter tribute
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Featured on the recently launched official "tribute site" for veteran Vince Carter since his official retirement, Atienza...
Sports
fbfb
Chess body clears Mariano, lifts ban
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines on Thursday lifted the three-month ban on Nelson Mariano III, allowing the...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena, Animan, Sotto seen to boost Philippine baskteball’s stock on world stage
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
At the end of the day, the local basketball governing body believes that these Nationals representing the country abroad would...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Lady Bulldogs out to stretch women's basketball dynasty
By Roy Luarca | 35 minutes ago
With their winning formula, a seventh-straight perfect season is mission possible.
Sports
fbfb
43 minutes ago
Denice Zamboanga itching for MMA return
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
A top contender for the women's atomweight title, Zamboanga wants to return to action as soon as possible with the promotion...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gomez gives way to Antonio in Online Chess Olympiad qualifier
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Putting country before self, John Paul Gomez on Thursday gave up his spot to fellow Grandmaster Joey Antonio in the six-player...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
IATF nod on Olympic bets sought
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee will seek the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force for...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Kiefer knows how his peers feel; Cone excited but wary
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Been there, done that, NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena knows perfectly well how his PBA colleagues feel as they look forward to their...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with