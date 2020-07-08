COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ceres Negros
Still in PFL, Ceres Negros FC looks to change ownership
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The ongoing saga of Ceres Negros FC with rumors swirling about its state has been clarified by the Philippine Football Federation.

In a Zoom press conference Wednesday morning, July 8, PFF General Secretary Edwin Gastanes bared he received some word from Ceres-Negros, winners of the first three editions of the Philippines Football League.

“I have received an official letter from Ceres announcing they are concluding negotiations with another investing party for eventual change in ownership of club. They are finalizing the transaction. That is the situation now. The current owners and talking to a new party.” he said.

Gastanes clarified that Ceres-Negros isn’t abandoning the PFL.

“There is no announcement they are leaving,“ he added.

“Until documents are communicated we can only speculate (as to the new ownership),” added the PFF General Secretary. “We have followed the situation.”

With regards to Ceres-Negros’ participation in the AFC Cup, Gastanes added that the slot belongs to the PFF. Whether it is still awarded to Ceres given their situation or another club remains to be seen.”

For his part, PFL Commissioner Coco Torre also shared “Instead of the double round robin format of the season, it will be a single round robin tournament and that the Asian Football Confederation which normally requires a minimum of 27 matches to be played to qualify, they will loosen up regulations owing to the current pandemic that has affected the entire world across all walks of life.”

