Former Loyola Sparks players recall landmark 2012 Singapore Cup

MANILA, Philippines — On Thursday evening, July 2, former players from the Loyola Meralco Sparks reminisced about the landmark 2012 Singapore Cup in which they participated in.

According to former team president Randy Roxas, the Singapore Cup was the first time a Filipino club participated in any regional football tournament.

The Sparks defeated Singapore squad Geylang United, 2-1, in the Round of 16, then outscored Myanmar side Kanbawza, 5-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, before bowing out in the semi-finals to eventual champion, Tampines Rovers, 5-0.

In attendance for the Zoom webcast were team captain Patrick Ozaeta, midfielders Jake Morallo and Anto Gonzales, defender Alex Elnar, goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma and team manager Belay Fernando. Other players of note on that Sparks team include James and Phil Younghusband, Matt and Mark Hartmann, Simon Greatwich, PJ Fadrigalan, Jayson Cutamora, Roxy Dorlas, Davide Cortina, Park Min-Ho, Chad Gould and Jang Jowon. The team was coached by Kim Chul-So, Vincent Santos, Gil Talavera and Dang Cecilio.

There was excitement across the team as they departed for the Singapore Cup upon the invitation of the S.League.

“It was the first time for a lot of players,” shared Cuaresma of the tournament and the trip. “When we knew we were flying everyone got excited. We bought new boots.”

“It was a test of how our club would perform,” succinctly added Cuaresma.

“Para siyang national team as we were representing the club and the Philippines,” added Ozaeta. “So we were raring to go and show what we can do in a tournament like this.”

It was also an opportunity for others on the bench to shine. Prior to the tournament, Morallo had not seen much playing time, but in this tournament, he scored a huge goal versus Kanbawza that helped the Sparks advance to the semi-finals.

For Alex Elnar, he shared a hilarious story that has been hitherto unknown to most. “My natural position is striker, but with Phil and James there, if I could get minutes, it would be about for minutes. So before the Singapore Cup, I told Master Kim, ‘I can play defense too.’ So when we got to Singapore, I was surprised to see myself in the starting eleven and at right back. I told Ref, ‘Don’t pass the ball to me. Just pass the ball to Roxy.’”

The club’s coach was the man they call “Mr. Kim”, who was in the process of making a name for himself as the FEU high school squad’s head coach and bagging UAAP titles. “He is very professional and has an old style of coaching where you stick to the basics and the small details. The timing that he implies to everyone is crucial. If you pass that ball a second too early you might not get that goal. You go early, you might not get that interception. But Master Kim was a professional. Even in the heat in the Philippines or in Singapore, he would always wear a suit.”

Added Gonzales, who went up against the Korean in the UAAP, “Master Kim focuses on the non-negotiables such as the work ethic. Everyone has to defend. There were times minsan hindi nagstart si Mark because Master Kim felt he wasn’t defending enough. And I appreciated that. He rarely adjusts to the opponent. He wants it the other way around. But there are moments when we cannot impose our style of play you have to adjust. He is a very caring person. Once you’re his player you will forever care and be there for you.”

“I couldn’t feel there was a barrier (in terms of the Korean being able to express himself,” ventured Ozaeta. “Very natural yung instructions and how he explains the drills. Very logical steps to get the slightest advantage against the opponent. When you’re defending against the striker, you have to look at the man and the ball and when he is ready to pass or kick, you lean to one side and get ready to pounce. If you do that, you have about a second for that spring in your step in going for the ball.”

Speaking of Master Kim, the Sparks’ Korean contingent saw some talented players. “Park Min-Ho and Jang Je-Won” are very talented,” observed Ozaeta. “They can play any position and are very reliable. Very easy going. I am happy to have played with them.”

It was Min-Ho’s goal in the 95th minute (during extra time) against Geylang United that allowed Loyola to advance to the next round. That was a resounding win as it was the first ever by a Philippine club in international club competition.

During that game, LMSFC battled not only the extreme humidity but also the hard-artificial turf. Many a player were left cramping. Furthermore, Matt Hartmann was not allowed to play as he was in the midst of a suspension levied on him by the Philippine Football Federation. And Italian midfielder Davide Cortina was still not yet back from injury.

And in a thrilling two-leg quarterfinals series where Loyola defeated KBZ, the Sparks moved on to the semis where the Tampines Rovers of Aleksandar Duric and Noh Alam Shah awaited them. Loyola was bounced in a highly physical two-leg series, 5-0, with the wheels finally coming off in a 4-nil loss to Gombak United for third place.

The Sparks finished the 2012 Singapore Cup with a 2-3 record finishing fourth in a field of 16 and they brought home Singapore $10,000 (roughly P356,000). The Sparks packed the Jalan Besar Stadium drawing more fans than away and local clubs (Kanbawza had a sizeable audience too).

The impact of the Sparks’ involvement? By the next year, Global FC participated. And later other clubs like Kaya and Ceres began venturing outside taking up the cause for Philippine football and country.

As for the players, the takeaways go deeper.

“It’s like a family (the Sparks),” said Morallo. “How many years ako sa Meralco? Ang daming experiences and memorable games. Sa Singapore Cup, doon ko na-feel na kaya natin makipagsabayan.”

“The Sparks will never leave my heart as they helped boost my career,” offered Cuaresma.“The experience knowing we were the first team to play abroad and me being on top of my game at that time made it really fun. It was an honor for me. If I didn’t play for the Sparks in the semi-finals, my future wife would have not seen me.”

For her part, acting team manager Belay Fernando gave tribute to the true roots to the squad that was a merger between Loyola Agila and San Beda FC. She also underscored the closeness everyone developed over years of participating in the Singapore Cup. “When I look at any of these guys, it’s not just good times, but am blessed a lot of these guys are really good friends to this day. There is a big hug when everyone sees each other to this day. And like it provided a good opportunity not only with Meralco but later with Ceres.”

Summed up Elnar, “Masaya ako kasi nag-start ako from Loyola Agila with Coach Ompong Merida and Carlo Rodriguez hanggang sa Loyola Meralco na palaki ng palaki yung family. At naging coach ko si Master Kim at nagtuloy tuloy ang career ko.Hanggang ngayon may nagtatanong,‘Uy kumusta ang Meralco?’”

For me, the Singapore Cup gave me the realization na kaya natin makipagsabayan sa ibang teams sa region,” said Ozaeta. I am proud to be a part of this team and to have played with these guys.”

“My main takeaway is the bond we established, closed Gonzales. “In Manila, we do not get to spend time together. In this time (collectively for almost a month in Singapore), we got to know each other better. We’ve establish life-long friendships. Magagandang memories from the management down to teammates everything was in place. Like Jake said, it felt like a big family.When I moved to Meralco, I felt the warm welcome.”