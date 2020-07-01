COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The Sunsparks didn't give Aether Main any form of momentum in their Finals clash, sweeping them 4-0
Screenshot
Undefeated Sunsparks crowned 'Battle of Legends' champs
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Season 4 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) champion Sunsparks reasserted its dominance in Mobile Legends after defeating inaugural champs Aether Main for the MPL-PH Champion Invitational Crown on Sunday.

Not wanting a repeat of their first outing against Aether Main which extended to a full five matches, the Sunsparks quickly disposed of their opponents in their finals clash, 4-0.

Sunsparks dominated the two-week event, losing just three matches in all their four games in the Champion Invitational.

However, most members of the team have seen their last game playing under the brand "Sunsparks". 

Earlier this week, it was announced by the organization that the current roster will no longer be playing for them. 

Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Renz "Renzo" Cadua, Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez, and Chan "Rafflesia" Faura will leave Sunspakrs and will be playing under the esports organization Aura PH.

