Toroman: Passion, athleticism define Gilas

MANILA, Philippines – One of the trademark characteristics of Gilas Pilipinas is the famous trait "puso".

Interpreted as something more abstract than its literal interpretation of heart, "puso" describes having a never-say-die attitude despite the odds faced in different circumstances.

This "puso" could be seen as a form of passion for the game — and this aspect of the game, former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman said, is what sets Filipino basketball players apart from the pack.

"I always said why Chinese players are not successful [in spite] of the population... the talent, skills and everything — they don't have passion. Filipino players have passion," Toroman said in Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered Podcast on Thursday.

Aside from the intangible passion, Toroman cited athleticism as a determining factor in the country's success.

"Secondly, Filipino players are very athletic. When I saw your team in Jakarta, they are flying. That's amazing, I didn't see a long time the players who are that athletic like Filipino players. They have everything now," he said.

Toroman, now the head coach for Indonesia, served as Gilas' head mentor from 2009 to 2011. Under his tutelage, the Filipinos placed fourth in the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship.