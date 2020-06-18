Despite disability, Sander Severino makes history as first Filipino world champion in chess

MANILA, Philippines — At eight years old, Sander Severino was diagnosed with muscle dystrophy and given until 20 to live.

It didn’t stop him from becoming the Philippines’ first ever world chess champion.

Making full use of his borrowed time, the 34-year-old Severino delivered a performance to remember as he topped the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Online Chess Rapid Championship to emerge the first Filipino world titlist in the sport.

The FIDE Master from Silay City, Negros Occidental’s feat was unprecedented since no other before him had ruled the world.

Cavite-born Wesley So crowning himself world champion in Fischer-Random or Chess 960 cannot be counted since he represented the United States when achieved the feat.

Severino also became the Philippines' third world champion in the last eight months next to gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio, who zoomed to the top in October a year ago.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Severino.

The Asian and ASEAN Para Games golden boy capped his tour-de-force effort by smashing five-time world standard chess king International Master Igor Yarmonov of Ukraine to finish undefeated with 8.5 points on eight triumphs and a draw.

Israeli IM Andrei Gurbanov and Russian IM Andrei Obudchuk, who are also ex-world champs, wound up second and third with seven points apiece.

Filipinos Jasper Rom and Henry Lopez also made the country proud by ending up sixth and eighth, respectively, with 6.5 points each.

And Severino almost lost the crown as electricity went out right after Yarmonov, who reigned in 2002, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, resigned at close to midnight.

If it had happened seconds before his foe gave up, the two would end up with the same score of 7.5, and Yarmonov would have taken the crown because of the win-over-the-other rule.

“I think it was 'divine intervention' because the lights went out just seconds after he resigned. God is really good,” said Severino.

Truly, Severino has been a living testament to every miracle he had experienced starting when he and his dad, Saul, traveled to the Philippine General Hospital where he was told he had muscle degeneration and would be lucky to live past 20 years old.

“When my father and I had a bicycle accident when I was eight, we were told to go to PGH because they had advance equipment. They found it there that I had this bone disease and was told I only have until 20 years old to live,” said Severino.

Good thing there was chess.

“With the help of my family and God, I didn’t stop me from achieving my dreams. And I used chess as my motivation,” he said.