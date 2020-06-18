COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sander Severino in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur ASEAN Para Games
PSC-POC Media Group
Despite disability, Sander Severino makes history as first Filipino world champion in chess
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 2:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — At eight years old, Sander Severino was diagnosed with muscle dystrophy and given until 20 to live.

It didn’t stop him from becoming the Philippines’ first ever world chess champion.

Making full use of his borrowed time, the 34-year-old Severino delivered a performance to remember as he topped the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Online Chess Rapid Championship to emerge the first Filipino world titlist in the sport.

The FIDE Master from Silay City, Negros Occidental’s feat was unprecedented since no other before him had ruled the world.

Cavite-born Wesley So crowning himself world champion in Fischer-Random or Chess 960 cannot be counted since he represented the United States when achieved the feat.

Severino also became the Philippines' third world champion in the last eight months next to gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio, who zoomed to the top in October a year ago.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Severino.

The Asian and ASEAN Para Games golden boy capped his tour-de-force effort by smashing five-time world standard chess king International Master Igor Yarmonov of Ukraine to finish undefeated with 8.5 points on eight triumphs and a draw.

Israeli IM Andrei Gurbanov and Russian IM Andrei Obudchuk, who are also ex-world champs, wound up second and third with seven points apiece.

Filipinos Jasper Rom and Henry Lopez also made the country proud by ending up sixth and eighth, respectively, with 6.5 points each.

And Severino almost lost the crown as electricity went out right after Yarmonov, who reigned in 2002, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, resigned at close to midnight.

If it had happened seconds before his foe gave up, the two would end up with the same score of 7.5, and Yarmonov would have taken the crown because of the win-over-the-other rule.

“I think it was 'divine intervention' because the lights went out just seconds after he resigned. God is really good,” said Severino.

Truly, Severino has been a living testament to every miracle he had experienced starting when he and his dad, Saul, traveled to the Philippine General Hospital where he was told he had muscle degeneration and would be lucky to live past 20 years old.

“When my father and I had a bicycle accident when I was eight, we were told to go to PGH because they had advance equipment. They found it there that I had this bone disease and was told I only have until 20 years old to live,” said Severino.

Good thing there was chess.

“With the help of my family and God, I didn’t stop me from achieving my dreams. And I used chess as my motivation,” he said.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Former NU guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino are now in Doha, where they found new lives, families and a continuation...
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
PBA coach launches delivery app service to help unemployed coaches
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Ariel Vanguardia knows a thing or two about delivering teams to championship drives or to a championship. Now he is launching...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo teammates Lazaro, Valdez eager to clash in pros
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Moving on from rival league Philippine Superliga, Lazaro recently signed with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squad Choco...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Eumir Marcial 'puts a ring on it' amid Olympic, pro plans
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
“My princess deserves a crown and she finally said YES!” said Marcial in a Facebook post after announcing his...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Love for the game: E-Gilas locked on amid lockdown
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Chosen to represent the country for the upcoming maiden FIBA Esports Open, the team recently appeared on Tiebreaker Vods'...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gabe Norwood's slam a finalist in FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Boasting his famed one-handed jam over Luis Scola during the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, Norwood tallied 77% to roll over...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Going viral: Sports' winners and losers from COVID-19
2 hours ago
It's March and as the coronavirus halts global sport, the media team at Juventus, the Italian football champions, are scrambling...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
E-Gilas ready to show mettle in maiden FIBA Esports tiff
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
E-Gilas will open its campaign in the international tourney against Indonesia on Friday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with