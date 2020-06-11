Hidilyn Diaz cautions athletes over bashers when speaking out on issues

MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz advised her fellow athletes to be wary of backlash when speaking out on political issues.

With scores of national and pro athletes using their platforms to express their opinions on recent national issues, Diaz gave her two cents on the role of athletes in society.

"Sa totoo lang, okay yun na sinasabi yung issue. Kung ano yung issue, kung ano yung kailangan namin. Kung ano kailangan naming mga atleta," Diaz said in Tiebreaker Vod's So She Did on Wednesday.

"Pero kasi naging biktima rin ako ng bashing, pagto-troll and hindi naging maganda ito sa akin and ayokong mangyari yun sa ibang atleta," she added.

Diaz spoke out publicly to ask for financial help in her bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

This drew mixed reactions from people on social media, with some expressing support while others attacking the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist.

Because of her experience, the decorated weightlifter wanted athletes to think of their mental wellbeing when speaking out, especially on social media.

"So as much as possible, pwede nating ishare yung opinion natin pero... syempre, kailangan natin protektahan ang sarili natin," Diaz said.

"Kami as a national athlete, yes may boses tayo pero kailangan natin ifliter... kung ano yung kailangan natin sabihin kasi syempre kailangan natin protektahan [yung family natin]," she added.

But as long as the athletes are ready to face the possible consequences of sharing their opinion and if they are educated enough, Diaz believes athletes can and should voice out their thoughts.

"Kung kaya nilang protektahan yung family nila and kung alam nila yung ipinaglalaban nila... i-push nila. Gawin nila," she said.

Much like in their sporting endeavors, Diaz sees the need for a strong heart from athletes when they involve themselves in different issues.

"Kailangan talaga may puso talaga sa mga gusto mo ipaglaban lalong lalo na sa political issues," she said.