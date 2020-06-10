COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The Premier Volleyball League is planning a return this September with nine teams including the Creamline Cool Smashers, Petro Gazz Angels and Banko-Perlas
PVL to tentatively open in September with 9 teams
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League will have nine teams when it opens shop tentatively in September.

“We have nine teams,” said Ricky Palou, president of Sports Vision, which organizes the PVL.

An Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline side, the defending champion, and 2019 Reinforced Conference titlist Petro Gazz are the teams to watch out for this early while the other squads seeing action are BanKo-Perlas, Choco Mucho, Motolite, Bali Pure, Chef’s Classic, Army and Air Force.

Palou, however, said the finality of their plan would ultimately depend on the conditions set by government since no vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be found.

“We’re eying September for our Open Conference. But of course, this will all be finalized if authorities allow us to stage it,” said Palou. “We will have to comply with all the protocols because the safety of our players, people and fans is our primary concern.”

Spikers’ Turf tournament director Mozzy Ravena agrees with Palou.

“It will depend on the government and we’re keeping the faith,” said Ravena, who is eyeing eight squads for their conference this year.

But Palou admitted they would have to thread the proverbial eye of the needle to make it everything work.

“It will be tough but we are deeply contemplating on that prospect of staging a conference this year,” he said.

