Marcial upbeat on PBA return this year

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is optimistic it can resume play before the year ends amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty, Marcial believes that there is a good chance that the league will be able to restart and hold at least one conference this year.

"[On a scale of one to 10], seven to eight sa akin na matutuloy," Marcial said of the league's chances to return during the Philippine Sportswriters Association online Forum on Tuesday.

"Makakalaro pa talaga tayo kahit isang conference this year," he said.

The PBA board has reportedly submitted protocols to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) for a possible return plan.

Approval for team practices, even by small groups, is the first thing the league is looking for.

PBA deputy commissioner and operations head Eric Castro also chimed in, saying that the resumption of the PBA will most likely pave the way for the rest of the sporting events in the country.

"PBA will be a gauge for mos of our sports. We can set as a model for other events," Castro said.

"So I hope i-consider ng IATF yung request natin," he added.

The PBA has been on hiatus since March 11 with only one game-day finished in the Philippine Cup.

Should it resume, the league will move on with the stalled Philippine Cup.