Continued financial backing eyed for triathletes Mangrobang, Kilgroe

MANILA, Philippines — The Triathlon Association of the Philippines will ask the continued financial support to its Olympic hopefuls Kim Mangrobang and Kim Kilgroe despite the belt-tightening measures being implemented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

This was the recommendation of the national team members of TRAP as both Kims returned to training with Mangrobang back in Portugal and Kilgroe in the United States.

“We have submitted an intention to realign our request for support for the Olympic effort,” said the report recently sent to TRAP president Tom Carrasco.

The report stated that Mangrobang, the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, has returned to Rio Major, Portugal and awaiting the arrival of other foreign athletes she can train.

For her part, Kilgroe, a SEAG silver medal winner, remained in California where she will stay until more definite dates and developments can be ascertained.

There is a chance though that one of the two can get support, or worse, none at all since the government sports-funding agency is in a financial quagmire and feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the PSC has already sliced the monthly stipend of the national team members in half and is planning to rescind contracts of foreign coaches especially from non-Olympic or non-performing sports anytime soon.

And TRAP is hoping they will be spared.

Meanwhile, TRAP reported that its national team is COVID-19 free.