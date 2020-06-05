COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UP's Kobe Paras to help raise bail for 'Cebu 7'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Following his strong statements on the junking of the anti-terrorism bill, Kobe Paras expressed intent to raise bail for arrested protesters in Cebu.

Police arrested seven protesters at UP Cebu during a demonstration against the anti-terrorism bill for allegedly violating quarantine measures.

Paras, who plays for the UP Fighting Maroons, took to Twitter to air out his sentiments on the issue and pledged help for those arrested.

"I saw the news in Cebu about my fellow isko and iskas. To all my people who got arrested, thank you for standing up for what is right," Paras wrote.

"We will raise money to bail those affected," he added.

Earlier this week, Paras urged influencers to use their voice in calling for positive change in society.

Fellow Maroons Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo also expressed support for the affected protesters.

