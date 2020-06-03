UP's Kobe Paras urges influencers to use platform amid issues

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras of the UP Fighting Maroons did not mince his words in urging people to speak out amid different social issues.

Taking to Twitter, the second-generation basketball star aired his sentiments on the “Black Lives Matter” movement and the opposition of the proposed "Anti-Terrorism" bill.

"Fighting for your rights is NOT a crime," Paras' statement said.

"If you have a voice/platform and you're silent during this time... You're one of those privileged people that are ignorant and selfish," he said.

The Fighting Maroon is vocal about the situation on social media, with his assets filled with retweets and his own calls for justice after black man George Floyd's death and the junking of the "Terror bill".

He called out "influencers" on social media to speak out on the issues and use their following for a good cause.

"We don't need your selfies or throwback pics... we don't need any of that right now! Use your damn voice and stand up for what is right," Paras said.

Other local personalities have also spoken up about the issue like actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.