PBA Fil-Ams take knee, join justice calls for George Floyd

MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipino-American players of the PBA recently took a stand for the “Black Lives Matter” movement following the death of black man George Floyd in the United States.

Taking to Instagram, players kneeled for nine minutes — the approximate time police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck before his death — and flashed an important message: "Could've been me".

Led by Rain or Shine swingman Gabe Norwood, a number of PBA players protested police brutality and racism.

Among those who participated were Joe Devance of Barangay Ginebra, Chris Newsome and Trevis Jackson of Meralco, Chris Ross, Marcio Laisster and Mo Tautuaa of San Miguel, Kelly Nabong of Northport and Rashawn McCarthy and Roosevelt Adams of Columbian Dyip.

Last season's Rookie of the Year CJ Perez also joined the online protest. Harvey Carey and Bobby Ray Parks of TNT likewise contributed their voices.

Following Floyd's death, protests have sparked through all 50 states in the US.

Chauvin and three officers involved in the incident have already been dealt with murder and manslaughter charges.