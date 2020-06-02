Kai Sotto to be coached by Brian Shaw in NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen tower prodigy Kai Sotto is tipped to be in good hands of former player Brian Shaw, who has been named as the head coach of the upcoming NBA G-League team for next season.

Shams Charania of top US sports site The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday, introducing the ex-Los Angeles Laker as the upcoming mentor of the new G-League squad set to serve as the reshaped pathway program to the NBA for top prospects around the world.

Apart from the 7-foot-2 Sotto, also in the new- G-League team that will undergo exclusive NBA training program starting the 2020-2021 season are fellow high school standouts Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Filipino-American sensation Jalen Green.

The new G-League team will be the first developmental squad to be not affiliated with any NBA team as the league ushers in a new NBA route for elite prospects while also receiving handsome salaries and exclusive training program.

The 18-year-old Sotto and the rest of the crew are tipped to have his hands full with the seasoned guard Shaw, who has rich coaching experiences aside from his 14-year career as a solid NBA player.

Alongside Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, Shaw served as a solid part of the Lakers’ three-peat NBA championship run from 2000 to 2002.

The 1998 24th overall draft pick also played for Boston, Miami, Orlando, Golden State, Philadelphia and Portland before venturing into a coaching career in 2005.

He had deputy roles for the Lakers in 2005-2011 and 2016-2019. He also served as associate head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2011-2013 before being the Denver Nuggets chief tactician until 2015.

The 54-year-old veteran is expected to instill winning culture and deep experience traits on the young NBA hopefuls as they embark on a historic chapter of the NBA G-League.