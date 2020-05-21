WWE star Shad Gaspard confirmed dead

MANILA, Philippines — Wrestler Shad Gaspard was confirmed dead on Wednesday after his body was found on a California beach, three days after he went missing. He was 39.

According to police, the WWE star went missing on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) after swimming in the newly opened Marina Del Rey with his 10-year-old son.

A wave crashed over Gaspard and his son and the wrestler was swept out to sea.

His son was rescued.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," police said in a statement Monday (Tuesday, Manila).

Per reports, the US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifegards and Los Angeles County Sherrif's Department all searched for Gaspard.

The search was suspended Tuesday afternoon in the United States.

During his time in the WWE, Gaspard was a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with JTG. They debuted in 2006.

Gaspard left the promotion in 2010 and pursued a career in acting. — With reports from Agence France Presse