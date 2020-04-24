Fil-Jap Karateka Tsukii to offer online classes amid lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Japanese Karateka Junna Tsukii is using her time in quarantine to create educational videos for children in lockdown.

Tsukii, a licensed kindergarten teacher, will be uploading content on her Youtube channel for kids who are unable to go to school due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

"I play to use my teacher license for online classes for children who cannot go to school," Tsukii said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Apart from that, she will be uploading Karate content to help cheer on children in lockdown through the sport.

The Olympic-hopeful expressed her worry over the current situation but acknowledges the need for the quarantine measures.

"The recovery of the world economy and health is more important than the Olympic Games, but also I keep training and [I'm] always ready to (sic) competition because this is my job," her Facebook post read.

Tsukii struck gold in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila, giving the Philippines its lone gold medal in the sport.