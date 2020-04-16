Laylo draws with Nouri, rules 4th leg of Cesar Orbe chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Darwin Laylo drew with FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri in the 11th and final round to top the fourth leg of the Cesar Orbe Memorial Chess 960 Series done online Wednesday night.

Laylo, 39, finished unbeaten with nine points on seven victories and four draws to claim his very first online title in the tournament organized by National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director Cliburn Orbe.

The Army man thus an elite club of leg champions GM Joey Antonio, who won the first and third legs and Asian Para Games gold medalist FM Sander Severino, the second leg titlist.

The 14-year-old Nouri, who was once the world’s youngest FM when he obtained the title as a seven-year-old, ended up second with 8.5 points after clawing his way back from a stinging opening round defeat at the hands of IM John Marvin Miciano.

Antonio, who smashed FM Dino Ballecer in the last round, wound up tied for third with IM Daniel Quizon, who trounced IM Joel Pimentel, with eight points apiece but the former took No. 3 with a higher tiebreak, 51.25-44.5.

Rounding up the top 10 were Miciano, Severino, Bong Anas, Fritz Porras, John Michael Silvederio and Ballecer.