Dogs make great training partners for athletes in quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — With athletes across the globe stuck at home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sports stars are getting creative in their attempt to remain fit.

A emerging trend among sports men and women have been turning to their furry friends as training partners during self isolation.

NBA stars Trae Young and Zach LaVine are testing their dogs' defense skills, practicing their ball-handling against their four-legged friends.

The LA Sparks' Candace Parker also joined in on the trend with her dog Nahla.

Meanwhile, retired boxing legend Mike Tyson is keeping himself in shape through sparring with Mars, his beloved dog.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram, Tyson even taunts his dog.

"Come on Mars, you want some?," Tyson asked.

ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio was also kept company by his dog during drills in Baguio.

Apart from basketball and combat sports, canines seem to also have a knack for volleyball.

The Norwegian beach volleyball team showed off a dog named Kiara's skills in a two-on-two volleyball match.

Kiara was a formidable teammate, giving her partner good sets in the game.

Apart from athletes, a sports broadcaster also had his fun with his two furry friends.

Andrew Cotter, a sports broadcaster for BBC, uploaded a now viral video of him doing commentary on the activities of his dogs during quarantine.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

"Some sports are slower. More about the strategy," Cotter wrote.

With gyms and training facilities closed across the globe due to the pandemic, dogs are providing just as much physical activity for their sport-loving owners.