UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sports personalities like Mike Tyson (C) and Zach LaVine (R) are training with their dogs during quarantine
Instagram
Dogs make great training partners for athletes in quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — With athletes across the globe stuck at home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sports stars are getting creative in their attempt to remain fit.

A emerging trend among sports men and women have been turning to their furry friends as training partners during self isolation.

NBA stars Trae Young and Zach LaVine are testing their dogs' defense skills, practicing their ball-handling against their four-legged friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Best Defender I’ve ever been up against...???????????? @normi_lanta 1st Team!!!! #QuarantineHoops

A post shared by Trae Young (@traeyoung) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good defense @grizzlys.world ???? better O though #BucketsandQuarantine

A post shared by Zach LaVine (@zachlavine8) on

The LA Sparks' Candace Parker also joined in on the trend with her dog Nahla.

Meanwhile, retired boxing legend Mike Tyson is keeping himself in shape through sparring with Mars, his beloved dog.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I went easy on him...

A post shared by Mars Tyson (@marstysonthedog) on

In a video uploaded on his Instagram, Tyson even taunts his dog.

"Come on Mars, you want some?," Tyson asked.

ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio was also kept company by his dog during drills in Baguio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who’s up for hill sprints? ???????? @joshuapacio

A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship) on

Apart from basketball and combat sports, canines seem to also have a knack for volleyball.

The Norwegian beach volleyball team showed off a dog named Kiara's skills in a two-on-two volleyball match.

Kiara was a formidable teammate, giving her partner good sets in the game.

Apart from athletes, a sports broadcaster also had his fun with his two furry friends.

Andrew Cotter, a sports broadcaster for BBC, uploaded a now viral video of him doing commentary on the activities of his dogs during quarantine.

"Some sports are slower. More about the strategy," Cotter wrote.

With gyms and training facilities closed across the globe due to the pandemic, dogs are providing just as much physical activity for their sport-loving owners.

BASKETBALL BOXING CORONAVIRUS VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Utah teammates Mitchell, Gobert have sour relationship after coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The rapport between Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has reportedly gone sour after their experience with...
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA teams asking to postpone rookie draft
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Among those who have declared for the 2020 draft class is Filipino-American cager Remy Martin, who played three years for...
Sports
fbfb
Cagers join fundraising auction for frontliners, indigent families
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
At least nine basketball stars have pledged their jerseys to be auctioned off through Off-Court Action: Auction for A Ca...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and...
Sports
fbfb
IM Quizon reasserts mastery of bullet chess
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 15-year-old Quizon pooled 83 points to best the field in the PBC then topped the Rising Phoenix Qualifier 5 Arena with...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Dogs make great training partners for athletes in quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A emerging trend among sports men and women have been turning to their furry friends as training partners during self is...
Sports
fbfb
Elite chess goes online
By Edgar De Castro | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The first super chess tournament online, which features eight of the world’s elite players, including the world champion, gets underway on April 18 through May 3 at the website chess24.com.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
New normal signals rebirth
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s Easter Sunday today and we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus the Lord, risen from the dead.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite COVID-19
2 days ago
Magic Johnson says if the NBA does resume this season it will be without fans and the players shouldn't have any trouble adjusting...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Philippine boxing body hits moves to distract Olympian Eumir Marcial
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) on Thursday deplored efforts by some quarters to lure top ABAP...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with