NBA, WNBA stars train with dogs during quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Trae Young, Candace Parker and Zach LaVine have been thinking of creative ways to keep their basketball skills in check during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Their latest idea? To pratice basketball with their pet dogs.

Unable to work with their teammates or go to the gym, the three basketball stars are settling for head-to-heads against their pups.

Nahla, Parker's rottweiler, played lockdown defense on the WNBA star, even plucking the ball with her nose away.

Meanwhile, Young's French bulldog Normi, who is much smaller than Nahla, did not find the same success.

But he was still able to slow down the Atlanta Hawks sharp shooter.

LaVine, for his part, also tried dribbling against his dog Grizzly, and his furry friend was able to beat him once.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting the sports world on hold, these basketball stars are hitting two birds with one stone: bonding with their pets and keeping themselves fit.