Kat Tolentino bids final goodbye to Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines — Lady Eagle Kat Tolentino has officially played her final game in an Ateneo jersey.

With the UAAP season canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tolentino's final flight with the Lady Eagles has come to an abrupt end.

"It's sad, of course, I'm sure all the athletes will be disapponted," Tolentino told Mark Escarlote of ABS-CBN Sports.

Tolentino had announced earlier that she would be foregoing her final year after leading the Lady Eagles to the championship in Season 81, but decided to return for one last ride for the blue and white.

The opposite spiker's UAAP last season would only last two games with an even 1-1 slate, after losing their final game with rivals De La Salle University.

While player eligibility has yet to be discussed by the UAAP board with the extraordinary circumstancces surrounding the cancellation, Tolentino will be unable to return next season due to her age.

"[It's sad] especially since I decided to come back and this really is my last playing year na," Tolentino said.

"I was really looking forward to playing with this new team of Ateneo," she added.

The Fil-Canadian is already 25-years-old and as per current UAAP rules, a player must be below 25 years oold as of July 31 to be eligible to play.

Despite her disappointment, Tolentino said that she understood the decision and deemed it best for all the student-athletes.

"I understand these are very difficult circumstances," Tolentino said.

"It's been difficult not being able to train as a team or in our normal environment... If the UAAP is going to rush and put the athletes/community at risk, it may not be worth continuing the season," she added.

Tolentino bid farewell to her squad on her Instagram page.

"Thanks for the memories," Tolentino wrote.