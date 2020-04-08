'See you soon': UAAP community reacts to Season 82 cancellation

MANILA, Philippines — It's official — UAAP Season 82 has drawn to a close, with the league unable to finish its competitions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement released by UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez and executive director Atty. Rebo Saugisag, the league was deemed canceled because "the conditions for the resumption can no longer be met" following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The decision drew mixed reactions from fans and players alike, with most understanding the situation while also expressing concern regarding player eligibility.

Here are how some of the members of the UAAP community reacted to the announcement.

Ateneo women's volleyball young guns Dani Ravena and Faith Nisperos, whose title retention bid was put to an abrupt stop because of the cancelation, focused on what lies ahead.

Stay safe & see you soon. ???? pic.twitter.com/WaBvEvWVhW — Faith Mallonga Nisperos (@faith_nisperos) April 7, 2020

"Will see you on the court real soon," Ravena wrote on Instagram.

"Stay safe and see you soon," Nisperos tweeted.

UP men's volleyball team libero Miguel Nasol, meanwhile, reassured everyone that this too will pass.

"Everything's gonna be alright. Thank you UAAP Season 82," Nasol tweeted.

Ateneo's Egie Magadia also bid farewell to the men's volley tournament.

Bella Ciao, UAAP Season 82. ???? pic.twitter.com/Wedc3QTtVe — Egie Magadia (@MagadiaLawrence) April 7, 2020

"Bella Ciao, UAAP Season 82," Magadia said.

Season 82 marked the first UAAP season where men's volleyball matches during the elimination round were televised.

Meanwhile, DLSU Lady Spikers' senior Tine Tiamzon poked fun at the cancellation.

We saw you play once this season 82, and we still want to see play this season 83. This is not a goodbye! It's a new beginning for a new chapter?? ONE MORE YEAR FOR TIN AND THE REST OF THE UAAP SEASON 72 GRADUATING SENIORS??????



We love you Tin??#OneMoreYearForTinTiamzon pic.twitter.com/m6Z6QPyesr — chellecauzon (@chellecauzon1) April 7, 2020

"Eto pala feeling ng iniwan kahit na nag todo effort ka," Tiamzon said in jest.

The future of graduating players currently hang in the balance, with the UAAP board yet to decide on player eligibility.

UE courtside reporter Jaime Ascalon tweeted out a message of hope and a promise of a return, following the cancellation.

No GOOBYES, just see you laters...



UAAP Season 82 Courtside Reporters



~ first batch to do Vlogs

~ first batch to report for Juniors div.

~ first batch to report for Mens and Womens Volley

~ first batch to Tiktok



I love you all my Csrs siblings. Thank you for everything ?? pic.twitter.com/e8snbwkGyX — Jaime Ascalon (@JaimeAscalon15) April 7, 2020

"No goodbyes, just see you laters," Ascalon tweeted.

Apart from the volleyball tournaments, football and track and field competitions were also affected by the cancellation.