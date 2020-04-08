UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The second half of UAAP Season 82 was deemed canceled after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon
UAAP
'See you soon': UAAP community reacts to Season 82 cancellation
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — It's official — UAAP Season 82 has drawn to a close, with the league unable to finish its competitions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement released by UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez and executive director Atty. Rebo Saugisag, the league was deemed canceled because "the conditions for the resumption can no longer be met" following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The decision drew mixed reactions from fans and players alike, with most understanding the situation while also expressing concern regarding player eligibility.

Here are how some of the members of the UAAP community reacted to the announcement.

Ateneo women's volleyball young guns Dani Ravena and Faith Nisperos, whose title retention bid was put to an abrupt stop because of the cancelation, focused on what lies ahead.

"Will see you on the court real soon," Ravena wrote on Instagram.

"Stay safe and see you soon," Nisperos tweeted.

UP men's volleyball team libero Miguel Nasol, meanwhile, reassured everyone that this too will pass.

"Everything's gonna be alright. Thank you UAAP Season 82," Nasol tweeted.

Ateneo's Egie Magadia also bid farewell to the men's volley tournament.

"Bella Ciao, UAAP Season 82," Magadia said.

Season 82 marked the first UAAP season where men's volleyball matches during the elimination round were televised.

Meanwhile, DLSU Lady Spikers' senior Tine Tiamzon poked fun at the cancellation.

"Eto pala feeling ng iniwan kahit na nag todo effort ka," Tiamzon said in jest.

The future of graduating players currently hang in the balance, with the UAAP board yet to decide on player eligibility.

UE courtside reporter Jaime Ascalon tweeted out a message of hope and a promise of a return, following the cancellation.

"No goodbyes, just see you laters," Ascalon tweeted.

Apart from the volleyball tournaments, football and track and field competitions were also affected by the cancellation.

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Domingo Villanueva, 55
By Olmin Leyba | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Two-time Olympian and former Southeast Asian Games cycling gold medalist Domingo Villanueva passed away yesterday. He was 55.
Sports
fbfb
UAAP Season 82 cancelled
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The UAAP has called off the remaining events of Season 82 following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the entire Luzon until April 30.
Sports
fbfb
UAAP cancels Season 82 amid extended quarantine
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
"The [ECQ] having been extended, the conditions for the resumption of UAAP Season 82 can no longer be met. As such, it is...
Sports
fbfb
British Open out; Masters moved
By Dante Navarro | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The world’s premier golf bodies have amended their respective calendars for the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, wary but hopeful of salvaging a season while adhering to the guidelines of the health authorities...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA plans opening Season 96 in September or October
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The NCAA is targeting September or October as its possible event launch of Season 96.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Rex Intal to sell off artwork for COVID-19 frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While recognized for his volleyball prowess, Intal also has a knack for the arts and is putting it to good use in the time...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hidilyn Diaz trains with makeshift barbells during quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With no access to their usual training facilities, Diaz and other athletes have made do with what they could find in their...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
LeBron James has most fake Instagram followers among celebrity athletes — study
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"Some people will buy followers, which are often bots anyway, just to boost numbers. Whilst these bots can be threatening...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Philippine chess body reduces ban for online cheaters
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines went easy on cheaters caught allegedly using computer engine assistance during...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Michael Phelps urges athletes to seek help for stress of Olympics delay
23 hours ago
US Olympic great Michael Phelps says it's "hard to comprehend" what today's athletes are going through with the Tokyo Games...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with