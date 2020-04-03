Letran Knights auction off jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning NCAA titlist Letran is showing it is not only a champion team inside the court but also off it.

Jerrick Balanza, Fran Yu and Larry Muyang, vital cogs in the Knights’ NCAA title reign last season, and alumnus and now NLEX mainstay Kevin Alas have auctioned off different personal basketball commodities to raise funds for frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balanza will auction his jersey from his first of two titles with Letran four seasons ago, Yu his 2019 uniform and Muyang his jersey from Wang’s-Letran campaign in the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup.

Alas, for his part, gave up his 2013 Southeast Asian Games jersey and his pair of Nike “What the Kobe” 8 basketball shoes to help in the cause.

“We in the Letran community, not just the team, just want to help the frontliners as best as we can,” said Letran athletic moderator Fr. Vic Calvo, OP.

For Balanza, it’s his way of returning the favor he once received after undergoing an operation to remove a brain tumor two years ago.

“I’m just giving back what blessings I received and I encourage everyone to also help,” said Balanza, who now plays for Brgy. Ginebra.