UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The Letran Knights shocked San Beda to win the NCAA men's basketball championship.
Joey Mendoza
Letran Knights auction off jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning NCAA titlist Letran is showing it is not only a champion team inside the court but also off it.

Jerrick Balanza, Fran Yu and Larry Muyang, vital cogs in the Knights’ NCAA title reign last season, and alumnus and now NLEX mainstay Kevin Alas have auctioned off different personal basketball commodities to raise funds for frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balanza will auction his jersey from his first of two titles with Letran four seasons ago, Yu his 2019 uniform and Muyang his jersey from Wang’s-Letran campaign in the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup.

Alas, for his part, gave up his 2013 Southeast Asian Games jersey and his pair of Nike “What the Kobe” 8 basketball shoes to help in the cause.

“We in the Letran community, not just the team, just want to help the frontliners as best as we can,” said Letran athletic moderator Fr. Vic Calvo, OP.

For Balanza, it’s his way of returning the favor he once received after undergoing an operation to remove a brain tumor two years ago.

“I’m just giving back what blessings I received and I encourage everyone to also help,” said Balanza, who now plays for Brgy. Ginebra.

LETRAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ONE's Brandon Vera braces for challenge of fatherhood
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Vera and his wife Jessica are expecting their first-born son by the end of July this year, and the 42-year-old is more than...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra reminds Heat to 'think of others' during pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In a conference call with Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Spoelstra spoke about how he is handling quarantine and what he's...
Sports
fbfb
Blackwater's Dario sets up donation drive for frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Blackwater Elite's Diego Dario is the latest sports personality to extend a helping hand, creating a donation drive for frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
Australian league denies claim NBA hopeful LaMelo Ball bought team
5 hours ago
Australia's professional basketball league denied on Friday that it had agreed to sell the Illawarra Hawks to LaMelo Ball,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA players shift to musical hobbies during season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With nearly a month passed since an NBA game was played, some cagers are shifting to other hobbies during their extended spare...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ex-UP Maroon Desiderio distributes rice to Barangay UP Village
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Desiderio, along with fiance and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, distributed a total of 100 packs of rice to...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Yulo, Didal make elite 'Forbes' list
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Olympics-bound gymnast Caloy Yulo and skateboard queen Margielyn Didal landed in Forbes Asia’s “30 under 30”...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Betancourt says Remy will play in NBA
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
The former Charlotte Hornets foreign consultant/scout who attempted to bring Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997 said yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Varsity ballers throw support
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
More collegiate athletes have joined the fund-raising drive initiated by volley belles for the benefit of the frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Severino, Frayna emerge online chess champs
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino escaped with a draw versus Michael Silvederio in the seventh and final round to rule the second...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with