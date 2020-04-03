UAAP
Diego Dario of the Blackwater Elite
Twitter/Diego Dario
Blackwater's Dario sets up donation drive for frontliners
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines ?— The local sports community is continuing to give assists to frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Blackwater Elite's Diego Dario is the latest sports personality to extend a helping hand, creating a donation drive for frontliners in Makati Medical Center.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Dario appealed to his followers for donations to purchase personal protective equipment (PPEs) for doctors and nurses exposed to the virus.

In just a few hours since posting the call for donations, Dario raised about Php33,000 through GCash and BPI online banking.

Dario, a former Fighting Maroon, joined the likes of fellow athletes Jia Morado and Terrence Romeo in helping frontliners in their battles.

Dario was a key player in the University of the Philippines' Cinderella run to the UAAP men's basketball finals in 2018.

