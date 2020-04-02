UAAP
Ayel Estranero (L), Kim Dy (C) and Tots Carlos are among the latest volleyball stars to join fundraising efforts for COVID-19 frontliners
FILE
More volleyball stars join fundraising for COVID-19 frontliners
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Help continues to come in for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Philippines.

Spearheaded by national team setter Jia Morado, more volleyball players in the country have joined the cause in raising funds through jersey auctions.

Morado announced on Wednesday that 11 more volleyball jerseys will be up for grabs in their Every Little Thing Counts fund raiser which aims to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks to frontliners combating coronavirus.

Among the volleyball stars joining the cause is F2 Logistics' Kim Dy, Motolite's Tots Carlos and Ish Polvorosa of the men's national team.

Also giving away their jerseys for the auction is Melissa Gohing, Kyle Negrito, Chloe Cortez, Ayel Estranero, Fen Emnas, Bern Flora, Grace Bombita and Sati Espiritu.

Morado herself had her jersey auctioned earlier this week, while Ara Galang and UST high school standouts also volunteered their jerseys.

Morado's fundraiser has also raised almost Php386,000 through donations made via GCash.

Proceeds from the fund raiser will be given to hospital beneficiaries Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

fbfb
