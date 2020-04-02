More volleyball stars join fundraising for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Help continues to come in for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Philippines.

Spearheaded by national team setter Jia Morado, more volleyball players in the country have joined the cause in raising funds through jersey auctions.

Morado announced on Wednesday that 11 more volleyball jerseys will be up for grabs in their Every Little Thing Counts fund raiser which aims to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks to frontliners combating coronavirus.

No amount of help is too small for our frontliners! Check out our page for more jerseys up for bids! ????????



Together, we can! For our frontliners, WE WILL! ????#EveryLittleThingCounts #ForOurFrontlinersPH pic.twitter.com/CITuQfN2bx — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) April 1, 2020

Among the volleyball stars joining the cause is F2 Logistics' Kim Dy, Motolite's Tots Carlos and Ish Polvorosa of the men's national team.

Also giving away their jerseys for the auction is Melissa Gohing, Kyle Negrito, Chloe Cortez, Ayel Estranero, Fen Emnas, Bern Flora, Grace Bombita and Sati Espiritu.

Morado herself had her jersey auctioned earlier this week, while Ara Galang and UST high school standouts also volunteered their jerseys.

Morado's fundraiser has also raised almost Php386,000 through donations made via GCash.

The circumstances may be difficult, but we must find a way to move forward and around it to help our frontliners! We will not falter! ????????



Together, we can! For our frontliners, WE WILL! ????#EveryLittleThingCounts#ForOurFrontlinersPH pic.twitter.com/SXUewb2dkf — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) April 1, 2020

Proceeds from the fund raiser will be given to hospital beneficiaries Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.