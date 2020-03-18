Report: Lakers self-quarantine, to be tested for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on self-quarantine while awaiting testing for the coronavirus.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the team is planning to get their players tested for the virus after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Nets’ last game before the NBA suspended play was against the Lakers at Staples Center on March 10 (March 11 in Manila).

Players will self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for the virus on Wednesday (Thursday Manila here).

As of posting time, there are seven players from three NBA teams that have already tested positive for COVID-19. They include Nets star Kevin Durant.

The LA Times reported that Lakers players were allowed to leave the city the past week but were asked to check in with team medical personnel on a daily basis.