Kevin Durant, three other Nets test positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Brooklyn Nets said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Along with Durant, three other teammates also contracted the virus — only the 6'10" forward was named to the media.

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

There are now a total of seven NBA players across three teams with coronavirus since patient zero Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz testing positive last week.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also came out positive for the virus.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Durant is asymptomatic and asks for everyone to stay quarantined during the pandemic.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant told Charania.

The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat in the United States.

The league said that the hostilities may resume as late as June should the situation call for it.