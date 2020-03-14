NBA players to help compensate arena staff after season suspension

MANILA, Philippines — A number of NBA players have pledged to pay the salaries of the staff in their respective arenas following the season's suspension due to the coronavirus scare.

Cavaliers stalwart Kevin Love was the first to announce that he would be shelling out money from his own pocket to help the staff in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

On Instagram, Love said that he was committing $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund to support the staff that had a "sudden life shift" due to the suspension of the NBA season.

Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin also pledged the same amount to help workers at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Blake Griffin has pledged $100,000 to help the workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit affected by the NBA season suspension. pic.twitter.com/q6FEEuMD5A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2020

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo also donated a $100,000 to the Fiserv Firum staff in Milwaukee.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! ???????? — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of all staff of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for 30 days during the suspension.

The Golden State Warriors have also agreed to collectively contribute a million dollars to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees in San Francisco.

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

NBA players continually receive their pay amid the suspension due to a specific clause in the players' collective bargaining agreement.

Former Toronto Raptors player Jeremy Lin also pledged $150,000 to fight the coronavirus in China and also donated another $150,000 to the United States Fund for UNICEF.