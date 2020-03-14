UAAP
Kevin Love (L) and Zion Williamson are among the players who have pledged help to their respective arena staff during the NBA suspension amid the coronavirus situation
AFP
NBA players to help compensate arena staff after season suspension
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of NBA players have pledged to pay the salaries of the staff in their respective arenas following the season's suspension due to the coronavirus scare.

Cavaliers stalwart Kevin Love was the first to announce that he would be shelling out money from his own pocket to help the staff in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

On Instagram, Love said that he was committing $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund to support the staff that had a "sudden life shift" due to the suspension of the NBA season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) on

Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin also pledged the same amount to help workers at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo also donated a $100,000 to the Fiserv Firum staff in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of all staff of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for 30 days during the suspension.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on

The Golden State Warriors have also agreed to collectively contribute a million dollars to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees in San Francisco.

NBA players continually receive their pay amid the suspension due to a specific clause in the players' collective bargaining agreement.

Former Toronto Raptors player Jeremy Lin also pledged $150,000 to fight the coronavirus in China and also donated another $150,000 to the United States Fund for UNICEF.

